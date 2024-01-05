Golden PromisesBytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
From “Million Bazillion”: What’s a recession?
Jan 5, 2024
Episode 1071

From “Million Bazillion”: What’s a recession?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Ashanti Fortson
A recession explainer the whole family can understand.

Hey Smarties! Today we’re sharing an episode from “Million Bazillion,” a Marketplace podcast that answers kids’ questions about money. This episode tackles a question many of you might have too: What’s a recession? To get to the bottom of it, hosts Bridget and Ryan take an adventure-filled trip to the Federal Reserve, where they bump into Fed Chair Jerome Powell (who might sound a bit like Kai Ryssdal).

We’ll be back with new episodes next week. Until then, if you’ve got a question, comment or submission for a state drink, send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:38 AM PST
7:10
3:00 AM PST
28:08
2:52 AM PST
13:17
3:39 PM PST
26:31
3:20 PM PST
1:05
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
California debates who should be eligible for reparations for slavery
Golden Promises
California debates who should be eligible for reparations for slavery
Microsoft is adding a dedicated AI key to its keyboards
Microsoft is adding a dedicated AI key to its keyboards
More people shopped by phone than by computer over the holidays
More people shopped by phone than by computer over the holidays
The hefty costs of heavier cars
The hefty costs of heavier cars