From “Million Bazillion”: What’s a recession?
Hey Smarties! Today we’re sharing an episode from “Million Bazillion,” a Marketplace podcast that answers kids’ questions about money. This episode tackles a question many of you might have too: What’s a recession? To get to the bottom of it, hosts Bridget and Ryan take an adventure-filled trip to the Federal Reserve, where they bump into Fed Chair Jerome Powell (who might sound a bit like Kai Ryssdal).
