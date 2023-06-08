Financially Inclined: What you need to know before investing in the stock market

Hey Smarties! We get a lot of questions about the stock market, and today we’re sharing an episode from “Financially Inclined,” Marketplace’s new podcast for teens, that might answer some of them. Host Yanely Espinal gets into how the stock market works, the difference between stocks and bonds and what to consider when opening a retirement account. If you’re a newbie investor or want to talk more about this with the young people in your life, this episode will make you smart!

