Financially Inclined: What you need to know before investing in the stock market
Jun 8, 2023
Episode 941

Financially Inclined: What you need to know before investing in the stock market

Your stock market FAQs answered with the new Marketplace podcast, "Financially Inclined"!

Hey Smarties! We get a lot of questions about the stock market, and today we’re sharing an episode from “Financially Inclined,” Marketplace’s new podcast for teens, that might answer some of them. Host Yanely Espinal gets into how the stock market works, the difference between stocks and bonds and what to consider when opening a retirement account. If you’re a newbie investor or want to talk more about this with the young people in your life, this episode will make you smart!

This podcast is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up today for a Greenlight account at http://ww.greenlight.com/inclined.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

