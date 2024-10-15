FEMA’s job is getting even harder
Federal Emergency Management Agency crews working hurricane recovery efforts paused aid in parts of North Carolina over the weekend after threats were made against workers and an armed suspect was arrested. We talk about the rise of misinformation around FEMA’s response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including falsehoods pushed by former President Donald Trump. And, we discuss an atmosphere of political violence as Trump urges using the military on Election Day. Plus, are we one step closer to commercial space travel?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Trump urges using military to handle ‘radical left lunatics’ on Election Day” from The Washington Post
- “North Carolina authorities arrest armed man after threats against FEMA workers” from The Washington Post
- “Federal personnel are facing threats during hurricane response, DHS chief warns” from Government Executive
- Hurricane Rumor Response from FEMA
- “SpaceX catches giant Starship booster in fifth flight test” from Reuters
- “Why yesterday’s SpaceX launch was such a huge deal for space travel” from Business Insider
- “SpaceX catches Starship rocket booster in historic test launch” from NBC News
