Exxon Mobil’s decadeslong climate hoax
Jan 13, 2023
Episode 840

Exxon Mobil’s decadeslong climate hoax

David McNew/Getty Images
It knew all along.

New research shows Exxon Mobil understood the dire consequences of burning fossil fuels decades ago — with scary accuracy. Yet, the company continued to mislead the public about the effects of climate change. We’ll discuss the billions in damages attributed to more frequent extreme weather events. And, a dungeon masters’ revolt! Dungeons & Dragons players united to preserve the spirit of the game. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can't do this show without you. Keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

