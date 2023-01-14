Exxon Mobil’s decadeslong climate hoax
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
New research shows Exxon Mobil understood the dire consequences of burning fossil fuels decades ago — with scary accuracy. Yet, the company continued to mislead the public about the effects of climate change. We’ll discuss the billions in damages attributed to more frequent extreme weather events. And, a dungeon masters’ revolt! Dungeons & Dragons players united to preserve the spirit of the game. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Assessing ExxonMobil’s global warming projections” from Science
- “Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters” from the National Centers for Environmental Information
- “The Dungeons & Dragons’ OGL 1.1 Tightens Grip On Competition” from Gizmodo
- “‘People are leaving the game’: Dungeons & Dragons fans revolt against new restrictions” from The Guardian
- “Amid widespread backlash, D&D maker scales back ‘open’ license changes” from Ars Technica
- Tweet from @ttjourneys
- “CNET Has Been Quietly Publishing AI-Written Articles for Months” from Gizmodo
- Get smart on “Spare” from the Make Me Smart newsletter
- “Spare review: The weirdest book ever written by a royal” from BBC News
- “Thousands of Airline Passengers Affected by FAA System Outage” from The New York Times
- “Disney will soon require workers to be in-office four days a week” from Marketplace
We can’t do this show without you. Keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.