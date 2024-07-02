Decoding DemocracyMy Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

The evolution of the American office
Jul 2, 2024
Episode 1194

The evolution of the American office

Rudi Suardi/Getty Images
For many workers, the role of the office is changing.

It’s been about four years since the great remote work experiment took off for many employees who work computer-bound jobs.

After plenty of back and forth between return-to-office mandates and work-from-home advocates, neither side really won. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the share of Americans doing some or all of their work from home has leveled off at about 35%. 

“We’re not saying this is the end of the office,” said Emma Goldberg, a reporter covering the future of work for The New York Times. “We’re saying this is certainly an evolution of how people have defined their expectations of when they’re supposed to be sitting at their desk.”

On the show today, Goldberg explains who’s working from home these days and how it’s impacting both employees and their bosses. Plus, the commercial real estate question looming large over the remote work debate.

Then, we’ll get into why the Joe Biden administration’s new protections for workers in extreme heat could be threatened by recent Supreme Court rulings and a potential second Trump presidency. Plus, some news on the Tesla downturn.

Later, we’ll hear from listeners on their frustrations with wealth inequality and money’s role in politics. And, the CEO of GS1, the company administering retail barcodes, didn’t see the QR code takeover coming.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

