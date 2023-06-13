This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

EV batteries, industrial policy and you
Jun 12, 2023
Episode 943

EV batteries, industrial policy and you

Plus, a little Jeff Bezos mystery.

China dominates the market for electric vehicle batteries, but it didn’t have to be that way. We’ll talk about a story of wasted potential: how a failed U.S. startup made headway on lithium battery tech a bit too early and got caught in the throes of American capitalism. Also, a declassified report shows how the U.S. government has been skirting the need for warrants by buying data about Americans. Plus, if you’ve noticed companies have been quieter about social and environmental issues, it’s not in your head. Mentions of diversity, equity and inclusion and other social initiatives in companies’ earnings calls have fallen recently. We’ll talk about why that is.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question about the economy, business or technology for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

