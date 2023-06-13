EV batteries, industrial policy and you
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
China dominates the market for electric vehicle batteries, but it didn’t have to be that way. We’ll talk about a story of wasted potential: how a failed U.S. startup made headway on lithium battery tech a bit too early and got caught in the throes of American capitalism. Also, a declassified report shows how the U.S. government has been skirting the need for warrants by buying data about Americans. Plus, if you’ve noticed companies have been quieter about social and environmental issues, it’s not in your head. Mentions of diversity, equity and inclusion and other social initiatives in companies’ earnings calls have fallen recently. We’ll talk about why that is.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “The US Is Openly Stockpiling Dirt on All Its Citizens” from Wired
- “Companies Quiet Diversity and Sustainability Talk Amid Culture War Boycotts” from The Wall Street Journal
- “I-95 Collapse in Philadelphia to Upend Travel, Shipping for Months” from Bloomberg
- “America’s Long, Tortured Journey to Build EV Batteries” from Bloomberg
- “Surfers at Amazon’s mouth ride some of world’s longest-lasting waves” from AP News
- “Jeff Bezos Has Gained $10 on Mystery Purchase of One Amazon Share” from Bloomberg
- “Remember Jeff Bezos’ One-Off Amazon Stock Buy In Late May? Here’s How Much The Billionaire Made From The Purchase” from Benzinga
Got a question about the economy, business or technology for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.