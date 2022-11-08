How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Elon Musk’s Twitter troubles
Nov 7, 2022
Episode 810

Elon Musk’s Twitter troubles

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Elon Musk has been a fierce critic of Twitter's approach to speech. Patrick Pleul/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, please don't lick the psychedelic toads.

Twitter is supposed to be the digital version of the public square. But what happens when the richest person in the world buys it and tells you how to vote? We’ll talk about why that’s troubling and whether Twitter is turning into the next Truth Social. Plus, young Latinas in Texas are using their quinceañeras to get their communities to the polls. And, after years of complaints, Airbnb is finally doing something about those pesky hidden fees.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question for the hosts or your own answer to the “Make Me Smart” question, call 508-U-B-SMART and leave us a voicemail. You can email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:18 PM PST
14:34
4:26 PM PST
29:40
1:55 PM PST
1:50
7:37 AM PST
7:40
2:40 AM PST
4:58
Nov 3, 2022
39:58
Nov 2, 2022
33:21
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act — and a lot is at stake
Supreme Court to hear challenge to Indian Child Welfare Act — and a lot is at stake
Conservative groups are spending big on school board races
Conservative groups are spending big on school board races
For tech giants like Meta, feverish pandemic growth is now followed by layoffs
For tech giants like Meta, feverish pandemic growth is now followed by layoffs
Have you been laid off? Share your story 
Have you been laid off? Share your story 