Elon Musk’s Twitter troubles
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Twitter is supposed to be the digital version of the public square. But what happens when the richest person in the world buys it and tells you how to vote? We’ll talk about why that’s troubling and whether Twitter is turning into the next Truth Social. Plus, young Latinas in Texas are using their quinceañeras to get their communities to the polls. And, after years of complaints, Airbnb is finally doing something about those pesky hidden fees.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Tweet from @elonmusk about which party he thinks you should vote for
- “Senator Elizabeth Warren Raises Pressure on Fed Over Ethics Lapses” from Bloomberg
- Airbnb makes cleaning fees more transparent with total price searches from The Washington Post
- “Young Latinas are using their quinceañeras to get Texas voters to the polls this election” from Prism
- “Pasadena school becomes nation’s first named after Octavia Butler” from The 19th
- “National Park Service Asks Visitors to Please Stop Licking Toads” from The New York Times
If you’ve got a question for the hosts or your own answer to the “Make Me Smart” question, call 508-U-B-SMART and leave us a voicemail. You can email makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.