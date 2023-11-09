The national debt is turning economists’ heads
High interest rates are making our already enormous national debt more expensive, and many economists are worried. We’ll discuss what it may cost to get the national debt under control. Plus, a referendum to replace Maine’s two main power companies with a publicly owned alternative was shot down in yesterday’s election. And, the James Webb Space Telescope is revolutionizing the way we see the universe.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “What it would cost to stabilize the soaring national debt” from Axios
- “Maine voters reject utility takeover after heavy spending from CMP and Versant” from Bangor Daily News
- “What the Failed Pine Tree Power Proposal in Maine Could Have Accomplished” from CNET
- “More states strive to make parks, trails accessible to people with disabilities” from Stateline
- “A Guide to the James Webb Telescope’s View of the Universe” from The New York Times
