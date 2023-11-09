Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

The national debt is turning economists’ heads
Nov 8, 2023
Episode 1043

The national debt is turning economists’ heads

Plus, who should shoulder the burden of paying it off?

High interest rates are making our already enormous national debt more expensive, and many economists are worried. We’ll discuss what it may cost to get the national debt under control. Plus, a referendum to replace Maine’s two main power companies with a publicly owned alternative was shot down in yesterday’s election. And, the James Webb Space Telescope is revolutionizing the way we see the universe.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

