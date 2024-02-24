Breaking GroundI've Always Wondered ...Banks in TurmoilNational DebtMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Economic sanctions vs. boycotts
Feb 23, 2024
Episode 1104

Economic sanctions vs. boycotts

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Thierry Monasse/Getty Images
In a time of war, which strategy is more effective?

It’s been two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the U.S. is imposing new sanctions on Russia in an attempt to weaken the Kremlin. But sanctions aren’t proving to be all that effective. We’ll get into some research weighing how well government sanctions work compared to consumer-driven boycotts. And, Instagram is a popular news destination, whether the social media operation likes it or not. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full / Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:03 PM PST
26:38
3:59 PM PST
27:38
1:57 PM PST
1:05
7:42 AM PST
8:33
Feb 23, 2024
13:57
Feb 22, 2024
27:25
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Tribal gaming compact rules are getting a refresh
Tribal gaming compact rules are getting a refresh
Someone is trying to scam you out of $50,000. Can your bank protect you?
Someone is trying to scam you out of $50,000. Can your bank protect you?
U.S. carbon emissions fell in 2023, mainly thanks to natural gas displacing coal at power plants
A Warmer World
U.S. carbon emissions fell in 2023, mainly thanks to natural gas displacing coal at power plants
How the demand for French bulldogs has created a black market 
How the demand for French bulldogs has created a black market 