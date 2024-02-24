Economic sanctions vs. boycotts
It’s been two years since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the U.S. is imposing new sanctions on Russia in an attempt to weaken the Kremlin. But sanctions aren’t proving to be all that effective. We’ll get into some research weighing how well government sanctions work compared to consumer-driven boycotts. And, Instagram is a popular news destination, whether the social media operation likes it or not. Plus, we’ll play a round of Half Full / Half Empty!
- “Instagram’s Uneasy Rise as a News Site” from The New York Times
- “2 Years Into Russia-Ukraine War, U.S. Campaign to Isolate Putin Shows Limits” from The New York Times
- “Biden announces over 500 new sanctions for Russia’s war in Ukraine and Navalny death” from NPR
- “A Theory of International Boycotts” from economist Abdoulaye Ndiaye
- “Google tests removing the News tab from search results” from Nieman Journalism Lab
- “Diners aren’t going to steakhouses just for the steak anymore” from Marketplace
- “25 leap year activities to celebrate February’s bonus day” from Today
- “Review: Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender delivers charm and style” from Vox
- “Amazon Wants You to Pay With Your Palm. It’s a Sneak Attack on Apple and Google.” from The Wall Street Journal
- “This economy is feeling like the ’90s” from Marketplace
