Dude, where’s my EV charging station?
Dec 1, 2022
Episode 825

Dude, where’s my EV charging station?

Meanwhile, NASA wants to build roads on the moon?!

Widespread access to charging stations is key to getting drivers to go electric. But the businesses who can build those stations still aren’t sure how they’ll make money. Today, we’ll discuss the EV charging station dilemma. Plus, we’ll highlight an investigation into the failures of Florida’s foster care system. And, tell you about the women making history at the men’s World Cup. Then, Kimberly defends her status as a Midwesterner.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We can’t do this show without you. Keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

