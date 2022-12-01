Dude, where’s my EV charging station?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Widespread access to charging stations is key to getting drivers to go electric. But the businesses who can build those stations still aren’t sure how they’ll make money. Today, we’ll discuss the EV charging station dilemma. Plus, we’ll highlight an investigation into the failures of Florida’s foster care system. And, tell you about the women making history at the men’s World Cup. Then, Kimberly defends her status as a Midwesterner.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Why America Doesn’t Have Enough EV Charging Stations” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Austan Goolsbee Named Next President of the Chicago Fed” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Innocence Sold: Foster system a pipeline for child sex traffickers” from The Sun Sentinel
- “Referee Stéphanie Frappart Will Lead First All-Woman Team at World Cup” from The New York Times
- “NASA Awards $57M Contract to Build Roads on the Moon” from Nextgov
We can’t do this show without you. Keep sending your comments and questions to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.