DeSantis’ fiscal formula
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis struggles to forge ahead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, he’s hoping to win supporters through his newly unveiled economic plan. We’ll also talk about the spikey takedown of human devices by crows. Plus, a golden record aimed at aliens that captures the sounds of life on Earth.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- “How to Prepare Your House for a Hotter Future” from Heatmap News
- “DeSantis Says He Would Eye U.S. Ban of TikTok If Elected President” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Birds have co-opted our anti-bird weapons in a genius counterattack” from Vox
- “After ‘terrorizing’ Congress, interns get selfies with all 100 senators” from The Washington Post
- “Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan’s Ultimate Mix Tape” from NPR
- “Voyager Golden Record” from Sotheby’s
