DeSantis’ fiscal formula
Jul 31, 2023
Episode 977

DeSantis’ fiscal formula

Scott Olson/ Getty Images
It takes aim at China, student loans and ... TikTok?

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis struggles to forge ahead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, he’s hoping to win supporters through his newly unveiled economic plan. We’ll also talk about the spikey takedown of human devices by crows. Plus, a golden record aimed at aliens that captures the sounds of life on Earth.

Here’s everything we talked about:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

