Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Corporations are doing just fine, thank you
Apr 21, 2022
Episode 647

Corporations are doing just fine, thank you

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, the Fed fidgets with the interest rate.

Some publicly traded corporations reported strong earnings today, despite inflation and supply chain shortages. This left consumers to foot the bill for rising prices. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is walking a fine line during a critical time. We talk about a key indicator we’ll be watching to gauge the economy’s health. We’ll leave you with some wicked humor from Capitalism herself and fictional pairings we’d like to see (Hamlet, meet the Ghost Busters).

Join us Friday for Economics on Tap. We’ll be livestreaming on YouTube starting at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:20 PM PDT
19:13
3:51 PM PDT
27:42
2:05 PM PDT
1:50
7:46 AM PDT
9:30
2:33 AM PDT
6:27
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
A wildlife crossing near Los Angeles aims to expand the terrain where animals can roam
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Can you still get a third relief check and other tax-related questions
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
Repaying student loans is a burden, but most people 40 and under don't regret taking them out
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy
New report shines a light on the deaths of rideshare drivers in the gig economy