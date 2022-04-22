Corporations are doing just fine, thank you
Some publicly traded corporations reported strong earnings today, despite inflation and supply chain shortages. This left consumers to foot the bill for rising prices. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is walking a fine line during a critical time. We talk about a key indicator we’ll be watching to gauge the economy’s health. We’ll leave you with some wicked humor from Capitalism herself and fictional pairings we’d like to see (Hamlet, meet the Ghost Busters).
- “Fed’s Powell, half-point hike in view, completes hawkish pivot” from Reuters
- “Fed’s Powell Puts Half-Point Rate Hike on the Table for May” from Barron’s
- “Netflix’s collapse is a warning sign for stocks” from CNN
- “Nestle CEO says growth target conservative, margin more challenging” from Reuters
- “Big companies manage to pass on soaring costs to cash-strapped consumers” from Reuters
