COP28’s big question: who should pay for the climate crisis?

It’s day one of COP28, the global climate conference, and countries have already agreed on details for a fund to aid developing countries affected by climate disasters. As wealthier nations begin paying for their contributions to the climate crisis, how long will their support last? Plus, we’ll hear a Fed Chair’s divisive turkey analogy for what happens when interest rates are too high for too long. And, why brands are extending those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
- “COP28 leader Sultan Al Jaber hits back at allegations he used climate talks to strike oil deals” from CNN
- “COP28 delivers breakthrough by way of climate disaster fund details” from CNBC
- “The long-expected consumer pullback may finally be materializing” from “Marketplace”
- “George Santos Says He Won’t Resign Ahead of This Week’s Expulsion Vote” from National Review
- “House Ethics Committee report on George Santos finds ‘substantial evidence’ of wrongdoing” from CBS News
- “Johnson says he has ‘real reservations’ over expelling Santos as GOP support grows for ousting New York congressman” from CNN
- “Chicago Fed chair on the data versus the economic mood” from “Marketplace”
