COP28’s big question: who should pay for the climate crisis?

It’s day one of COP28, the global climate conference, and countries have already agreed on details for a fund to aid developing countries affected by climate disasters. As wealthier nations begin paying for their contributions to the climate crisis, how long will their support last? Plus, we’ll hear a Fed Chair’s divisive turkey analogy for what happens when interest rates are too high for too long. And, why brands are extending those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

