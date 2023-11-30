Financially InclinedSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
COP28’s big question: who should pay for the climate crisis?
Nov 30, 2023
Episode 1057

COP28’s big question: who should pay for the climate crisis?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
And, other controversies surrounding COP28.

It’s day one of COP28, the global climate conference, and countries have already agreed on details for a fund to aid developing countries affected by climate disasters. As wealthier nations begin paying for their contributions to the climate crisis, how long will their support last? Plus, we’ll hear a Fed Chair’s divisive turkey analogy for what happens when interest rates are too high for too long. And, why brands are extending those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:57 PM PST
29:44
2:58 PM PST
15:54
1:40 PM PST
1:20
10:00 AM PST
27:58
7:21 AM PST
8:32
3:20 AM PST
11:45
Nov 29, 2023
25:18
Why promoting financial investments is riskier than promoting sneakers
Why promoting financial investments is riskier than promoting sneakers
OPEC+ members say they'll cut oil production. Global markets don't seem to believe them.
OPEC+ members say they'll cut oil production. Global markets don't seem to believe them.
More older people are still paying off mortgages
More older people are still paying off mortgages
The rural-urban income divide persists, and it may be widening
The rural-urban income divide persists, and it may be widening