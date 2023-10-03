Consumers are still living it up

Marketplace is community-funded public service journalism. Give in any amount that works for you – what matters is that you give today.
We’re not in a government shutdown. Instead, we’re talking about consumers spending like it’s still hot girl summer. Concerts, travel and shopping sprees seem to remain a priority for many in this economy. We’ll discuss how this might be a sign of shifting attitudes around debt. Plus, there’s a market for everything — even candles for Washington, D.C., wonks!
Here’s everything we talked about:
