Consumers are still living it up
Oct 2, 2023
Consumers are still living it up

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Will the spending slow down anytime soon?

We’re not in a government shutdown. Instead, we’re talking about consumers spending like it’s still hot girl summer. Concerts, travel and shopping sprees seem to remain a priority for many in this economy. We’ll discuss how this might be a sign of shifting attitudes around debt. Plus, there’s a market for everything — even candles for Washington, D.C., wonks!

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’ve got a question for the hosts, send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

