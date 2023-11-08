Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

The promises and risks of carbon capture
Nov 7, 2023
Episode 1042

The promises and risks of carbon capture

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Is carbon capture too good to be true?

Today we’re talking about another potential tool in the climate solutions toolbox: carbon capture.

The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law put $12 billion toward the technology, which promises to take carbon emissions straight from the air and store them underground. But there are concerns that supporting the fledgling industry could backfire.

“The fear is that we will overspend and essentially direct new subsidies to the fossil fuel industry for a technology that might not work out,” said Nicholas Kusnetz, a reporter for Inside Climate News.

On the show today, Kusnetz explains the ins and outs of carbon capture and the challenges of making it work on a scale big enough to be meaningful. Plus, how investing in the technology could prolong our dependence on fossil fuels.

Then, studios want to own actors’ digital likenesses forever, and that issue reportedly brought negotiations with the actors union to a halt. We’ll get into what this has to do with trends in the generative AI industry. And, some news about former President Donald Trump’s net worth that made us say, “Huh?”

Later, we’ll hear from listeners about hydrogen fuel cell cars and shower design flaws. Plus, what a listener got wrong about the climate crisis.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question. You can reach us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

