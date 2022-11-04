How We SurviveThe Economic View from Buffalo NYThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Brands are breaking up with Twitter
Nov 3, 2022
Episode 808

Brands are breaking up with Twitter

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
It's not you, it's Elon Musk.

Companies like Audi and General Mills are temporarily pulling their ads from Twitter. They’re not fans of Elon Musk’s ideas for more relaxed content moderation policies on the platform. We’ll talk about what that might mean for the future of the company. Plus, Kimberly Adams talks about the new social media sites she’s checking out in case Twitter goes off the rails. And, Daylight Saving or standard time?

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

