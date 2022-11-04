Start a $5 monthly donation and get a Marketplace Flight Paddle for all of your beverage sampling needs. Your gift supports Marketplace’s public service journalism through the midterm elections and everything that comes after.
Brands are breaking up with Twitter
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Companies like Audi and General Mills are temporarily pulling their ads from Twitter. They’re not fans of Elon Musk’s ideas for more relaxed content moderation policies on the platform. We’ll talk about what that might mean for the future of the company. Plus, Kimberly Adams talks about the new social media sites she’s checking out in case Twitter goes off the rails. And, Daylight Saving or standard time?
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “U.S. Congress split on making daylight-saving time permanent” from Reuters
- “Why daylight saving time is worse for your body than standard time” from The Washington Post
- “General Mills, Audi and Pfizer Join Growing List of Companies Pausing Twitter Ads” from The Wall Street Journal
- “The next attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will be at night” from The Verge
- “A huge tunnel has opened below Niagara Falls” from CNN
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.