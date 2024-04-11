Democracy in the DesertBaltimore Bridge CollapseHealth and WealthI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Bonds, Boeing and Beyonce
Apr 11, 2024
Episode 1137

Bonds, Boeing and Beyonce

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Oh, and have you done your taxes yet?

Today, we’re discussing the bond market’s big reaction to the latest inflation news and why you shouldn’t worry about it. Plus, a new Boeing whistleblower comes forward, and Beyoncé calls out the home insurance industry.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. We’ll have news, drink, and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:58 PM PDT
12:27
3:52 PM PDT
26:36
2:42 PM PDT
1:05
10:00 AM PDT
35:23
7:36 AM PDT
7:24
3:09 AM PDT
9:03
Apr 9, 2024
34:03
The higher price of oil is helping tank the price of natural gas
The higher price of oil is helping tank the price of natural gas
If the Federal Reserve waits to cut interest rates, will the European Central Bank follow suit?
If the Federal Reserve waits to cut interest rates, will the European Central Bank follow suit?
Will egg prices go up amid more bird flu outbreaks? 
Will egg prices go up amid more bird flu outbreaks? 
Brands in Space: What's behind the rush to advertise in the final frontier?
Brands in Space: What's behind the rush to advertise in the final frontier?