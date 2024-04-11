Bonds, Boeing and Beyonce
Today, we’re discussing the bond market’s big reaction to the latest inflation news and why you shouldn’t worry about it. Plus, a new Boeing whistleblower comes forward, and Beyoncé calls out the home insurance industry.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Bonds are talking to us after inflation gauge comes in above forecasts” from Marketplace
- “US consumer prices heat up in March; seen delaying Fed rate cut” from Reuters
- “$6.6 billion TSMC deal in Arizona the latest in the CHIPS Act’s rollout” from Marketplace
- “TSMC: Biden to give Taiwanese company $6.6 billion to ramp up US chip production” from CNN
- “Biden administration bets an old plant can make new chips” from Marketplace
- “‘Benefit of the doubt running thin with Boeing’: Capt. Dennis Tajer on whistleblower claims” from CNBC
- “Boeing whistleblower says the Dreamliner 787 could ‘break apart’ because of safety flaws, report says” from NBC
- Beyoncé’s YA YA (Clean Version)
- Video breaking down Beyoncé’s “YA YA” from Daryl Fairweather on X
