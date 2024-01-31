Turbulence at Boeing
Boeing’s 737 Max 9 planes are flying again after the recent door-plug blowout incident that had kept the planes grounded for nearly a month. But the company’s troubles are far from over.
In “Flying Blind: The 737 MAX Tragedy and the Fall of Boeing,” author Peter Robison documents how Boeing’s reputation has declined over the past two decades. The recent Alaska Airlines episode is a fresh blow.
“Even though people didn’t die, it’s something that people are seeing in real time. And they’re seeing what’s been described as incompetence, or a lack of focus on on safety, play out and in a terrifying way,” Robison said.
On the show today, Robison explains where things went wrong at Boeing, the 737 Max’s potential fate, and whether Boeing’s crisis could make way for a new competitor in the commercial aviation industry.
Then, Elon Musk’s Neuralink has implanted a chip in a human brain, but it’s not the first company to experiment with computer-brain interface technology. And a one-two punch at UPS: layoffs and a call back to the office.
Later, a listener shares her experience seeking long-term care for a loved one. And as Dry January comes to an end, Summer Phoenix, co-owner of Stay, a new zero-proof cocktail bar in Los Angeles, answers this week’s Make Me Smart.
