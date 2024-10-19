Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Birkin bag buyers and the consumer-driven economy
Oct 18, 2024
Episode 1266

Birkin bag buyers and the consumer-driven economy

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
The U.S. economy is a tale of two consumers.

New research from the Federal Reserve shows that wealthier Americans are driving retail spending while lower-income Americans have been squeezed by higher prices. We’ll discuss how this disparity could help explain the United States’ often unexpectedly strong consumer economy, and what the Birkin bag side of TikTok can tell us about this divide. And, Cuba is enduring a nationwide power outage. We’ll explain how a grid failure today has left millions in the dark. Plus, we’ll play a spooky season edition of This or That!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams for a live taping of “Make Me Smart” on Oct. 25 in Boston. In-person tickets are sold out, but you can still join us virtually. Get your tickets here.

