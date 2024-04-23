Decoding DemocracyBaltimore Bridge CollapseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Big change coming to nursing homes
Apr 22, 2024
Episode 1144

Big change coming to nursing homes

Scott Olson/Getty Images
A new rule requires facilities to increase minimum staffing levels.

Today, the Biden administration announced plans to implement strict staffing requirements at nursing homes. Kimberly Adams unpacks what this rule may mean for care and the nursing home business model. Plus, guest host Nova Safo returns to discuss the United Auto Workers’ historic victory in the South and the latest troubles at Tesla. And, high-speed rail is finally coming to the U.S.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

