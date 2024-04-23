Big change coming to nursing homes
Today, the Biden administration announced plans to implement strict staffing requirements at nursing homes. Kimberly Adams unpacks what this rule may mean for care and the nursing home business model. Plus, guest host Nova Safo returns to discuss the United Auto Workers’ historic victory in the South and the latest troubles at Tesla. And, high-speed rail is finally coming to the U.S.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “UAW wins big in historic union vote at Volkswagen Tennessee factory” from Reuters
- “Tesla shares tumble on price cuts in run-up to earnings” from Reuters
- “Biden administration finalizes controversial minimum staffing mandate at nursing homes” from CNN
- “Nursing homes must hit minimum staffing levels under new federal rule” from The Hill
- “Long Term Care Insurance Costs by State and Region” from New York Life
- “How much does long-term care insurance cost?” from CBS News
- “I’m 68 and My Long-Term Care Insurance Now Costs $600 Per Month. Is This Too Much?” from Yahoo Finance
- “Nine practices from Native American culture that could help the environment” from The Washington Post
- “From Sin City to the City of Angels, building starts on high-speed rail line” from The Associated Press
