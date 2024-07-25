Biden’s economic legacy
When President Biden leaves office in 2025, he’ll leave behind a series of industrial policies like the CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act that have turned United States economic policy on its head. We’ll get into why it may take decades to see these initiatives fully play out. And, we’ll get into Vice President Kamala Harris’s budding economic agenda. Plus, why Tesla and other tech companies were a drag on the stock market this week.
- “What happens to Biden’s industrial policy initiatives now?” from Marketplace
- “The Momala Economy: The candidate caregivers have been waiting for” from 19th News
- “Tesla earnings: Automotive revenue falls 7% in Q2, robotaxi timing unclear” from Axios
- “What goes up must come back down” from Marketplace
- VIDEO: “Paris” by The Brevet
