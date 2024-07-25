Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Biden’s economic legacy
Jul 25, 2024
Episode 1211

Biden’s economic legacy

Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
And, Kamala-nomics begin to take shape.

When President Biden leaves office in 2025, he’ll leave behind a series of industrial policies like the CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act that have turned United States economic policy on its head. We’ll get into why it may take decades to see these initiatives fully play out. And, we’ll get into Vice President Kamala Harris’s budding economic agenda. Plus, why Tesla and other tech companies were a drag on the stock market this week.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for our 2024 Olympics edition of Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. And, watch the hosts square off in a round of This/That!

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

