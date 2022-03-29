Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Biden is not hiding his opinion of Putin
Mar 28, 2022
Episode 629

Biden is not hiding his opinion of Putin

But some foreign leaders think he should tone it down.

The White House is trying to soften President Joe Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “shouldn’t remain in power.” Ukrainian peace negotiators and a Russian oligarch suffered suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv, and Lockdowns in Shanghai may make supply chain disruptions even worse. Also, a federal judge ruled that Trump “likely” tried to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, and Disney says it’ll fight Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. And tweets from Black disabled women provide a crucial perspective of the Chris Rock-Will Smith slapping incident at the Oscars. It wasn’t all drama at the awards; we found moments that made us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got something to say about long COVID? Or medium COVID? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART(508-827-6278).

 

 

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

