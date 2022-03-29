Biden is not hiding his opinion of Putin

The White House is trying to soften President Joe Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “shouldn’t remain in power.” Ukrainian peace negotiators and a Russian oligarch suffered suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv, and Lockdowns in Shanghai may make supply chain disruptions even worse. Also, a federal judge ruled that Trump “likely” tried to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, and Disney says it’ll fight Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. And tweets from Black disabled women provide a crucial perspective of the Chris Rock-Will Smith slapping incident at the Oscars. It wasn’t all drama at the awards; we found moments that made us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today: