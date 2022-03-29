Biden is not hiding his opinion of Putin
The White House is trying to soften President Joe Biden’s comment that Russian President Vladimir Putin “shouldn’t remain in power.” Ukrainian peace negotiators and a Russian oligarch suffered suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv, and Lockdowns in Shanghai may make supply chain disruptions even worse. Also, a federal judge ruled that Trump “likely” tried to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, and Disney says it’ll fight Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. And tweets from Black disabled women provide a crucial perspective of the Chris Rock-Will Smith slapping incident at the Oscars. It wasn’t all drama at the awards; we found moments that made us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian Peace Negotiators Suffer Suspected Poisoning from The Wall Street Journal
- Shanghai reverses course with total lockdowns as covid surges in China from The Washington Post
- Biden Says Putin Remark Showed Outrage, Not Change in Policy from Bloomberg
- Trump likely committed felony obstruction, federal judge rules from Politico
- Disney vows to help repeal ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, says Florida Gov. DeSantis shouldn’t have signed it from CNBC
- Black Disabled Women Point Out the Layers Behind Chris Rock’s Alopecia “Joke” at the Oscars from Kenosha News
- The 2022 Oscars might be remembered for hostility. My experience was completely different from the Los Angeles Times
- ‘CODA’ Wins Best Picture At 2022 Oscars from HuffPost
- Ariana DeBose’s Oscars acceptance speech
- Beyoncé performs “Be Alive” at the Oscars
- Questlove Wins Oscar for ‘Summer of Soul’ Documentary from Yahoo
- Oscars Producer Will Packer Bringing Diversity to the Red Carpet, Too from Yahoo
- Samuel L. Jackson accepts honorary Oscar in emotional ceremony from The Washington Post
