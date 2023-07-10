This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Behind the scenes: Kai’s trip to China with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
Jul 10, 2023
Episode 962

Behind the scenes: Kai’s trip to China with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

Kai Ryssdal speaks with Jennifer Pak, Marketplace's China correspondent, in the Beijing neighborhood of Sanlitun, where Kai lived in the 1990s. Charles Zhang for Marketplace
The treasury secretary's trip comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. Kai spoke with her and our correspondent in Beijing.

Kai Ryssdal breaks the fourth wall and shares highlights from his trip to China with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (it was “amazeballs”). Plus, U.S. pandemic relief packages helped millions of businesses stay afloat in 2020. But cybersecurity holes paved the way for fraudulent claims. Can the federal government hold these scammers accountable? And how Morocco’s national women’s soccer team is making history.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

