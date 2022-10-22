How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Are we SURE about these Elon Musk deals?
Oct 21, 2022
Episode 799

Are we SURE about these Elon Musk deals?

SpaceX founder Elon Musk after a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event. Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images
Let's consider the implications.

Elon Musk’s business dealings come with some pretty important international implications. And officials in the U.S. are wondering if those deals should be subject to review for national security concerns. We’ll discuss. Plus, a huge research gap in the medical field negatively impacts about half the world. We’ll talk about some of the repercussions of the lack of medical study on the clitoris. And, a round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question for the hosts, leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART. You can also send an email to makemesmart@marketplace.org

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

