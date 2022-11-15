Are U.S.-China relations thawing?
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the leaders of the two most powerful countries in the world met face to face, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit today. We’ll talk about why this IRL meeting matters and what the future of U.S.-China relations could mean for the global economy. Plus, there are signs the Federal Reserve is getting ready to slow its roll on interest rate hikes. And, Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams talk missions to the moon, past and present!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden and Xi clash over Taiwan in Bali but Cold War fears cool” from Reuters
- “Lael Brainard Says Fed Probably Will ‘Soon’ Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes” from Bloomberg
- “Time Is Running Out for the Leap Second” from The New York Times
- “NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission still ‘go’ for Nov. 16 launch” from Space.com
- Kai recommends the book “Apollo Remastered” by photographer Andy Saunders
