Have you been laid off? We want to hear about your experiences.
ABOUT SHOW
Are U.S.-China relations thawing?
Nov 14, 2022
Episode 815

Are U.S.-China relations thawing?

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
And some wonky interest rate news.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the leaders of the two most powerful countries in the world met face to face, on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit today. We’ll talk about why this IRL meeting matters and what the future of U.S.-China relations could mean for the global economy. Plus, there are signs the Federal Reserve is getting ready to slow its roll on interest rate hikes. And, Kai Ryssdal and Kimberly Adams talk missions to the moon, past and present!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question for the hosts or your own answer to the Make Me Smart question, call 508-U-B-SMART and leave us a voicemail. Or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, "Make Me Smart" is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

