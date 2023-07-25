AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Skin in the GameShelf Life

Another government showdown?
Jul 24, 2023
Another government showdown?

Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Yup, we've seen this one before.

Congress averted a government debt default in June, but can it prevent a government shutdown this fall? Lawmakers are at odds again over spending bills to fund the government next year. Kai and Kimberly will also discuss tips for avoiding doomscrolling while maintaining healthy news consumption. And is Twitter’s new name, “X,” actually owned by Meta? Or maybe it’s Microsoft? Either way, lawyers may have some real lawyering to do.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question about resuming student loan repayments for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

