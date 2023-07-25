Another government showdown?
Congress averted a government debt default in June, but can it prevent a government shutdown this fall? Lawmakers are at odds again over spending bills to fund the government next year. Kai and Kimberly will also discuss tips for avoiding doomscrolling while maintaining healthy news consumption. And is Twitter’s new name, “X,” actually owned by Meta? Or maybe it’s Microsoft? Either way, lawyers may have some real lawyering to do.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “House Republicans start their funding rumble with shutdown looming” from Politico
- “Study of Elite College Admissions Data Suggests Being Very Rich Is Its Own Qualification” from The New York Times
- Trademark for “X” from Twitter
- Trademark Status of “X” from the United States Patent and Trademark Office
Got a question about resuming student loan repayments for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
