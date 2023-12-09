Bytes: Week in ReviewFinancially InclinedThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

And that’s a wrap on 2023
Dec 8, 2023
Episode 1063

And that’s a wrap on 2023

Venders prepare their stalls Friday under a Christmas display at Covent Garden's Apple Market in London. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
See ya next year!

For our final episode of 2023, we’re throwing a holiday party with music, festive fascinator hats and drinks. We’ll also get to some big medical news: For the first time, the FDA approved gene therapies to treat sickle cell disease, which affects mostly Black people in the United States. And, the head of OPEC is meddling in climate talks at COP28. Plus, we’ll play a holiday-themed round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We’ll be back with new episodes on Jan. 8. Until then, if you’ve got a question, comment or submission for a state drink, send them our way. We’re at 508-UB-SMART or email makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

