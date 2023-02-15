A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

America is in a situationship with industrial policy
Feb 14, 2023
Episode 861

America is in a situationship with industrial policy

Electric vehicle tax credits are currently only available to people who buy cars assembled in the U.S. Above, EVs being produced in Michigan. Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
What industrial policy means for the U.S. economy.

It’s Valentine’s Day, so today we’re digging into the thing that’s at the heart of President Biden’s vision to reshape the American economy: industrial policy.

After the U.S. ghosted industrial policy decades ago, it’s become a hot topic again. Biden championed the Inflation Reduction Act, ballyhooed the CHIPS and Science Act and announced rules requiring federal infrastructure projects to use only American-made materials — all with the goal of spurring U.S. manufacturing.

But, is Biden’s vision for the economy a perfect match?

“Romance is about the development and growth of two, for some people more than two, people. That’s what industrial policy is all about. It’s about the development and growth of the economy, typically the manufacturing and construction parts. And just as there is a bevy of philosophies about how to grow one’s personal relationship, there’s also a bevy of philosophies about how to grow an economy,” said Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic and host of The Ringer’s “Plain English” podcast.

On the show today: the evolution of industrial policy in the U.S. and why Biden’s “Buy American” is a great political slogan, but not a perfect policy in practice. 

In the News Fix, we’ll discuss the economic costs of romantic scams, Donald Trump’s first official challenger in the Republican presidential primary and unionization efforts at Tesla.

Later, we’ll hear from a listener on giving preloved items a second chance. And, a professional matchmaker tells us how to be smart about finding a partner.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

What’s something you’ve been wrong about lately? We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question! Leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART, and your submission may be featured in a future episode.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

