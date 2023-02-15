America is in a situationship with industrial policy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
It’s Valentine’s Day, so today we’re digging into the thing that’s at the heart of President Biden’s vision to reshape the American economy: industrial policy.
After the U.S. ghosted industrial policy decades ago, it’s become a hot topic again. Biden championed the Inflation Reduction Act, ballyhooed the CHIPS and Science Act and announced rules requiring federal infrastructure projects to use only American-made materials — all with the goal of spurring U.S. manufacturing.
But, is Biden’s vision for the economy a perfect match?
“Romance is about the development and growth of two, for some people more than two, people. That’s what industrial policy is all about. It’s about the development and growth of the economy, typically the manufacturing and construction parts. And just as there is a bevy of philosophies about how to grow one’s personal relationship, there’s also a bevy of philosophies about how to grow an economy,” said Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic and host of The Ringer’s “Plain English” podcast.
On the show today: the evolution of industrial policy in the U.S. and why Biden’s “Buy American” is a great political slogan, but not a perfect policy in practice.
In the News Fix, we’ll discuss the economic costs of romantic scams, Donald Trump’s first official challenger in the Republican presidential primary and unionization efforts at Tesla.
Later, we’ll hear from a listener on giving preloved items a second chance. And, a professional matchmaker tells us how to be smart about finding a partner.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Don’t ‘Buy American'” from The Atlantic
- “Joe Biden’s Innovative Attempt to Reshape the American Economy” from The New Yorker
- “Is Industrial Policy Making a Comeback?” from the Council on Foreign Relations
- “A Tale of Two Industrial Policies” from Foreign Affairs
- “A Simple Plan to Solve All of America’s Problems” from The Atlantic
- “Romance scammers’ favorite lies exposed” from the Federal Trade Commision
- “Nikki Haley announces 2024 White House run” from Politico
- “Tesla Workers in Buffalo Begin Union Drive” from The New York Times
What’s something you’ve been wrong about lately? We want to hear your answer to the Make Me Smart question! Leave us a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART, and your submission may be featured in a future episode.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.