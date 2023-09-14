How We SurviveAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...Million Bazillion

Air conditioning and political dysfunction
Sep 13, 2023
Episode 1003

Air conditioning and political dysfunction

Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Are cool, comfortable offices to blame?

What does air conditioning have to do with political dysfunction in Washington? Apparently, more than you’d imagine. We’ll get into the history behind AC in the halls of Congress and how that’s affected the way lawmakers do their jobs. Then, what drove Sen. Mitt Romney to call it quits? Plus, staging a career comeback isn’t easy. Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles are showing us how it’s done.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

