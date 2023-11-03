AI safety takes center stage
Hey Smarties! We recorded today’s episode before the news of Sam Bankman-Fried’s conviction came out. We’ll continue to monitor the story.
This week, President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on the safety of artificial intelligence, and world leaders (plus Elon Musk) met to discuss the risks of the rapidly developing technology for the first time. We’ll get into what future AI regulation could look like as governments agree to cooperate. And we’ll hear from Target’s CEO on trends in consumer spending. Plus, Sen. Tuberville’s block on military promotions is reaching a boiling point. Now his own party is turning on him.
- “How much AI regulation can come from the president?” from Marketplace
- “UK, US, EU and China sign declaration of AI’s ‘catastrophic’ danger” from The Guardian
- “Target CEO says shoppers are pulling back, even on groceries” from CNBC
- “Sam Bankman-Fried’s fourth day on the stand did not go well” from CNN
- “Sam Bankman-Fried Is Convicted of Fraud in FTX Collapse” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Republican Sen. Tuberville doubles down on blocking military nominees despite GOP pleas” from ABC News
- “Playbook: Tommy Tuberville vs. everybody” from Politico
