AI safety takes center stage

Hey Smarties! We recorded today’s episode before the news of Sam Bankman-Fried’s conviction came out. We’ll continue to monitor the story.

This week, President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on the safety of artificial intelligence, and world leaders (plus Elon Musk) met to discuss the risks of the rapidly developing technology for the first time. We’ll get into what future AI regulation could look like as governments agree to cooperate. And we’ll hear from Target’s CEO on trends in consumer spending. Plus, Sen. Tuberville’s block on military promotions is reaching a boiling point. Now his own party is turning on him.

Here’s everything we talked about:

