Israel-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Sam Bankman-Fried TrialHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
AI robocalls and ethical concerns for New Yorkers
Oct 19, 2023
Episode 1029

AI robocalls and ethical concerns for New Yorkers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
And the woolly worms' prediction for this winter.

New York Mayor Eric Adams doesn’t speak Mandarin. But with AI he can. Some New Yorkers may have received a robocall of the mayor speaking in their native tongue. Is this a golden opportunity or ethical dilemma? Plus, we’ll hear the latest on the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions on financially supporting Israel and Ukraine.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap! The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:07 PM PDT
18:12
4:44 PM PDT
27:46
2:10 PM PDT
1:05
8:14 AM PDT
8:42
3:09 AM PDT
5:27
Oct 18, 2023
32:39
Oct 17, 2023
27:34
Unemployment just hit an even lower low
Unemployment just hit an even lower low
How parents can help their children achieve without being overbearing
How parents can help their children achieve without being overbearing
A Washington island county is trying a 32-hour workweek
A Washington island county is trying a 32-hour workweek
Americans are still revenge spending on live events — especially concerts
Americans are still revenge spending on live events — especially concerts