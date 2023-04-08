Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
New episodes of "The Uncertain Hour" are out now! Listen now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
A warning about America’s industrial policy
Apr 7, 2023
Episode 898

A warning about America’s industrial policy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Plus, we play a round of Half-Full/Half-Empty.

Recently, the United States’ economic policies have focused on America first. But those policies and the promise of bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. could jeopardize the very thing they seek: a stronger U.S. economy. We get into the ways American protectionism could backfire. And, expelling a member of a state legislature is a rare occurrence; Tennessee did it twice in a day. Plus, we double jump into a game of Half-Full/Half-Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award! We are honored, but we can’t win without your support. You can vote for “Make Me Smart” from now until April 20 by going to marketplace.org/votemms.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:42 PM PDT
22:28
2:21 PM PDT
27:36
1:40 PM PDT
1:50
7:21 AM PDT
8:28
Apr 7, 2023
10:18
Apr 5, 2023
36:10
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
Is the 'blunt tool' of monetary policy actually just a dull tool?
Is the 'blunt tool' of monetary policy actually just a dull tool?
Consumers have a host of new 'green' tax incentives to consider
Consumers have a host of new 'green' tax incentives to consider
Everyone's got an opinion on proposed USDA nutrition standards for schools — especially the students
Everyone's got an opinion on proposed USDA nutrition standards for schools — especially the students
Despite a recent rough stretch for crypto, Wyoming still wants its business
Despite a recent rough stretch for crypto, Wyoming still wants its business