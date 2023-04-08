A warning about America’s industrial policy

Recently, the United States’ economic policies have focused on America first. But those policies and the promise of bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. could jeopardize the very thing they seek: a stronger U.S. economy. We get into the ways American protectionism could backfire. And, expelling a member of a state legislature is a rare occurrence; Tennessee did it twice in a day. Plus, we double jump into a game of Half-Full/Half-Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

“Make Me Smart” has been nominated for a Webby Award! We are honored, but we can’t win without your support. You can vote for “Make Me Smart” from now until April 20 by going to marketplace.org/votemms.