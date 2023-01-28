My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

A thawing housing market?
Jan 27, 2023
Episode 849

A thawing housing market?

Daniel Leal/Getty Images
New data shows signs that homebuyers are feeling less discouraged.

Higher interest rates have cooled off the once-hot housing market. But for the first time in seven months, pending home sales have improved, which means the housing market is seeing some movement. And China’s oil and gas use fell for the first time in decades! Kai is joined by guest host Amy Scott to discuss all this and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here's everything we talked about today:

