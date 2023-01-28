Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
A thawing housing market?
Higher interest rates have cooled off the once-hot housing market. But for the first time in seven months, pending home sales have improved, which means the housing market is seeing some movement. And China’s oil and gas use fell for the first time in decades! Kai is joined by guest host Amy Scott to discuss all this and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.
- In light of Tyre Nichols video coming out, a roundup of police reforms in the years since George Floyd’s murder from The New York Times
- Pending home sales index from the National Association of Realtors
- “China’s Oil and Gas Use Fell in 2022 for First Time in Decades” from The New York Times
- “New Costco Design With Apartments Overhead Has Property Brokers Buzzing” from CoStar
- “Amazon Starts Drug Subscription Service for Prime Members” from Bloomberg
- “Should you use ChatGPT to apply for jobs? Here’s what recruiters say” from Fast Company
- “M&M’s replaces its spokescandies with Maya Rudolph after Tucker Carlson’s rants” from NPR
