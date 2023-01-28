A thawing housing market?

Higher interest rates have cooled off the once-hot housing market. But for the first time in seven months, pending home sales have improved, which means the housing market is seeing some movement. And China’s oil and gas use fell for the first time in decades! Kai is joined by guest host Amy Scott to discuss all this and play a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love hearing and reading your questions and comments, so please keep sending them! You can write to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave a voice message at 508-U-B-SMART.