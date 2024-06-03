A shadow looms over the Fed
The results of a new Bloomberg poll indicate that the markets suspect a second Trump presidency would put the Federal Reserve’s independence in jeopardy. We’ll get into what the former president’s advisors have said about his plans for the central bank. And, Republicans are gearing up to challenge upcoming election results while Democrats prepare to counter those lawsuits. Plus, why we want to be Simone Biles when we grow up.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Launch of NASA Astronauts in Boeing’s Starliner Is Scrubbed” from The New York Times
- “A Trump Win Would Threaten Fed Independence, Move Bonds: Poll” from Bloomberg
- “Washington Journal: Stephen Moore on Economic Issues and Campaign 2024” from C-SPAN
- “The legal fight over the 2024 election has begun” from Axios
- “Congress Just Made It Basically Impossible to Track Taylor Swift’s Private Jet” from Gizmodo
- “Clarence Thomas Secretly Accepted Luxury Trips From GOP Donor” from ProPublica
- “Simone Biles cruises to 9th national title and gives Olympic champ Sunisa Lee a boost along the way” from The Associated Press
