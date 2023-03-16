A rescue mission for First Republic Bank
A team of large banks are coming together to save First Republic from this week’s banking woes with a hefty $30 billion deposit. We’ll explain what their move could mean for regulators. Also, an investigation into nursing homes in the United States found that some Medicare policies are putting seniors into poverty. And Kimberly makes us smile with a story about how pet owners deal with clever cats that can open microwaves and steal wallets.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “First Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in Rescue” from Bloomberg
- “The FBI And DOJ Are Investigating ByteDance’s Use Of TikTok To Spy On Journalists” from Forbes
- “In nursing homes, impoverished live final days on pennies” from AP News
- “Axiom Space reveals next-generation spacesuit for astronauts returning to lunar surface” from Axiom Space
- “When cats can lock doors and raid food, pet-proofing gets extreme” from The Washington Post
