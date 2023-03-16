Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

A rescue mission for First Republic Bank 
Mar 16, 2023
A rescue mission for First Republic Bank 

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Another day, another bank story.

A team of large banks are coming together to save First Republic from this week’s banking woes with a hefty $30 billion deposit. We’ll explain what their move could mean for regulators. Also, an investigation into nursing homes in the United States found that some Medicare policies are putting seniors into poverty. And Kimberly makes us smile with a story about how pet owners deal with clever cats that can open microwaves and steal wallets.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

