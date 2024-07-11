My Analog LifeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
A new normal for interest rates?
Jul 11, 2024
Episode 1201

A new normal for interest rates?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Bonnie Cash/Getty Images
And, why the neutral rate is hard for the Fed to pin down.

If you’re waiting for interest rates to fall back to the near-zero levels of the 2010s, don’t hold your breath. On Capitol Hill this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told senators that era is probably over. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll unpack why more NATO members are spending more on defense and what’s causing widespread financial strain for hospitals and health systems. Plus, how things could change for federal agencies and lawmakers in a post-Chevron doctrine world.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Send your questions and comments to makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:13 PM PDT
26:50
3:56 PM PDT
22:28
2:46 PM PDT
1:05
7:58 AM PDT
7:00
3:05 AM PDT
11:48
Jul 10, 2024
15:48
Jun 28, 2024
27:00
How trade-oriented is the U.S. economy?
How trade-oriented is the U.S. economy?
A physician recalls life before electronic medical records
My Analog Life
A physician recalls life before electronic medical records
What would you do to try and avoid a layoff?
What would you do to try and avoid a layoff?
Jett Holden, a Black, gay country artist, finally finds a home at Black Opry Records
Jett Holden, a Black, gay country artist, finally finds a home at Black Opry Records