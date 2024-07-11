A new normal for interest rates?
If you’re waiting for interest rates to fall back to the near-zero levels of the 2010s, don’t hold your breath. On Capitol Hill this week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told senators that era is probably over. We’ll get into it. And, we’ll unpack why more NATO members are spending more on defense and what’s causing widespread financial strain for hospitals and health systems. Plus, how things could change for federal agencies and lawmakers in a post-Chevron doctrine world.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Era of near-zero interest rates likely over: Powell” from The Hill
- “Fed steers interest rates on path toward ‘neutral'” from Marketplace
- “NATO’s place in the global economy” from Marketplace
- “NATO on the Edge: Biden Praises and Trump Denigrates a 75-Year Alliance” from The New York Times
- “Health care openings still hot amid cooling job market” from Marketplace
- “New AHA Report: Hospitals and Health Systems Continue to Face Rising Costs, Economic Pressures” from the American Hospital Association
- “With end of ‘Chevron deference,’ Supreme Court changes how agencies, lawmakers work” from Marketplace
