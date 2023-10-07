Shelf LifeSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

A moment of economic peril
Oct 6, 2023
Episode 1020

A moment of economic peril

Luis Robayo/Getty Images
Plus, the classism behind fridge magnets.

Interest rates are high. Bonds yields are on the rise. And money is getting more expensive. We’ll explain what this means for consumers and fiscal policymaking. Plus, NASA has ambitious plans to send civilians to the moon (and make Kimberly’s dreams come true). Later, we’ll weigh in on self-checkout aisles and magnet less refrigerators during a round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about:

If you’ve got a question about today’s economy, send it our way. Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

