A medical brain drain out of Texas

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned nearly a year ago, conservative-led states, including Texas, have passed a slew of bans on abortion and gender-affirming health care. Now, many medical students and doctors are choosing to work elsewhere. We’ll get into it. India has become a top customer for Russian oil. We’ll explain what that means for the global oil supply and regional geopolitics. Plus, a device that makes water out of thin air, and the head of Turkey’s central bank makes the hosts smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.
