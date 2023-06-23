A medical brain drain out of Texas

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned nearly a year ago, conservative-led states, including Texas, have passed a slew of bans on abortion and gender-affirming health care. Now, many medical students and doctors are choosing to work elsewhere. We’ll get into it. India has become a top customer for Russian oil. We’ll explain what that means for the global oil supply and regional geopolitics. Plus, a device that makes water out of thin air, and the head of Turkey’s central bank makes the hosts smile.

