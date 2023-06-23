This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We’ve done the numbers, and we need your support by June 30 to end this fiscal year strong. Give Now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
A medical brain drain out of Texas
Jun 22, 2023
Episode 950

A medical brain drain out of Texas

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Scott Olson/Getty Images
Health care providers are leaving states that have banned abortion and gender-affirming care.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned nearly a year ago, conservative-led states, including Texas, have passed a slew of bans on abortion and gender-affirming health care. Now, many medical students and doctors are choosing to work elsewhere. We’ll get into it. India has become a top customer for Russian oil. We’ll explain what that means for the global oil supply and regional geopolitics. Plus, a device that makes water out of thin air, and the head of Turkey’s central bank makes the hosts smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

Make a gift to help us close our fundraising gap: https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:38 PM PDT
14:08
4:12 PM PDT
29:15
1:42 PM PDT
1:50
1:18 PM PDT
37:58
7:36 AM PDT
9:25
Jun 22, 2023
8:16
May 30, 2023
19:06
It's time to talk tech as India PM Modi heads to Washington
Marketplace Morning Report
It's time to talk tech as India PM Modi heads to Washington
What's Fed Chair Powell trying to tell us about future interest rate hikes?
What's Fed Chair Powell trying to tell us about future interest rate hikes?
A muffin? That'll be $5.50. (Thank inflation.)
A muffin? That'll be $5.50. (Thank inflation.)
FTC sues Amazon over "manipulative" Amazon Prime enrollment and cancellation tactics
FTC sues Amazon over "manipulative" Amazon Prime enrollment and cancellation tactics

Funded for everyone, by fans like you.

We’ve done the numbers, and we need your support by June 30th to end this fiscal year on a strong note.📈

Donate today to power the future of Marketplace!

Count me in!