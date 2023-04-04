A lucrative indictment
Former President Donald Trump is making lots of money off his indictment, raising $4 million in just 24 hours. But he isn’t the only one cashing in. We’ll discuss how the indictment has turned into a lucrative business. And, ChatGPT could revolutionize the world, but Italy is saying, “No grazie.” Plus, dinosaurs had lips?!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.
