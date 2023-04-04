Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

A lucrative indictment
Apr 3, 2023
Episode 894

A lucrative indictment

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Who's making money from Trump's indictment?

Former President Donald Trump is making lots of money off his indictment, raising $4 million in just 24 hours. But he isn’t the only one cashing in. We’ll discuss how the indictment has turned into a lucrative business. And, ChatGPT could revolutionize the world, but Italy is saying, “No grazie.” Plus, dinosaurs had lips?!

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you’ve got a question about the economy, business or technology, let us know. We’re at makemesmart@marketplace.org, or leave us a message at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer
Kimberly Adams Host

