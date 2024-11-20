Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
A harbinger of change in Medialand 
Nov 20, 2024
Episode 1289

A harbinger of change in Medialand 

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Comcast
Comcast moves to spin off its traditional cable networks.

Comcast said it plans to turn its cable networks, including CNBC and MSNBC, into a new, separate company. We’ll get into why it could be a sign for what’s to come in the media industry. And, the Joe Biden administration is shifting into overdrive trying to spend money intended to boost microchip manufacturing before President-elect Donald Trump returns to office. Plus, we’ll smile about breakthroughs in automatic braking technology and a new version of chess that’s pushing the game forward.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

We love to hear from you. Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:44 PM PST
25:27
1:57 PM PST
14:20
8:18 AM PST
8:09
2:36 AM PST
9:40
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Data shows more loans are being rejected — but why?
Data shows more loans are being rejected — but why?
How advanced are China's self-driving taxis?
How advanced are China's self-driving taxis?
How one female CEO landed angel investments
How one female CEO landed angel investments
How economic inequality has and hasn't changed since the pandemic
How economic inequality has and hasn't changed since the pandemic