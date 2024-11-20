A harbinger of change in Medialand
Comcast said it plans to turn its cable networks, including CNBC and MSNBC, into a new, separate company. We’ll get into why it could be a sign for what’s to come in the media industry. And, the Joe Biden administration is shifting into overdrive trying to spend money intended to boost microchip manufacturing before President-elect Donald Trump returns to office. Plus, we’ll smile about breakthroughs in automatic braking technology and a new version of chess that’s pushing the game forward.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
