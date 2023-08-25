A glitch in the consumer-driven recovery

Behind the scenes: Join Kai Ryssdal, Nancy Farghalli and Jennifer Pak for an exclusive look at their reporting in China.
The virtual event will take place on Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. CT.
Consumer spending has been fairly resilient in the face of high inflation (see Taylor Swift, Beyoncé). But, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes can pack a punch, and it’s showing up in Americans’ credit card bills. We’ll hear a bit of Macy’s quarterly earnings call and unpack what it tells us about consumer habits. And, AI is being used to give people their voices back. And, we’ll play a round of Name That Tune, economic anthem-style.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
