A glitch in the consumer-driven recovery
Aug 24, 2023
Episode 990

A glitch in the consumer-driven recovery

Some consumers are opting to use home equity loans to pay off credit card debt. Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images
Plus, a historic lunar landing.

Consumer spending has been fairly resilient in the face of high inflation (see Taylor Swift, Beyoncé). But, the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes can pack a punch, and it’s showing up in Americans’ credit card bills. We’ll hear a bit of Macy’s quarterly earnings call and unpack what it tells us about consumer habits. And, AI is being used to give people their voices back. And, we’ll play a round of Name That Tune, economic anthem-style.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us tomorrow for Economics on Tap. The YouTube livestream starts at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time, 6:30 p.m. Eastern. We’ll have news, drinks, a game and more.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

