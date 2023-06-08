Finding Your PlaceRaising the Debt CeilingThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

A Fedspeak dilemma: to “skip” or “pause” rates?
Jun 7, 2023
A Fedspeak dilemma: to “skip” or “pause” rates?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been used the phrase "financial conditions" 29 times in his last three press conferences. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Reading the Fed's tea leaves.

Ahead of their upcoming monthly meeting, Federal Reserve officials have hinted at possibly holding interest rates steady. And they’ve been using a few terms to describe the move — a “skip,” a “pause” and a “hold.” One listener called in to ask: What’s the difference? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions, like why monetary policy tools are so blunt and the possibility of a common currency for BRICS countries. Plus, why your favorite radio program asks for money.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question about the economy, business or technology for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Marque Greene Associate Producer

