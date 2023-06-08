A Fedspeak dilemma: to “skip” or “pause” rates?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Ahead of their upcoming monthly meeting, Federal Reserve officials have hinted at possibly holding interest rates steady. And they’ve been using a few terms to describe the move — a “skip,” a “pause” and a “hold.” One listener called in to ask: What’s the difference? We’ll get into it and answer more of your questions, like why monetary policy tools are so blunt and the possibility of a common currency for BRICS countries. Plus, why your favorite radio program asks for money.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Fed Officials Consider Skipping a Hike in June — But Don’t Call It a Pause” from Bloomberg
- “Why May’s Jobs Data Complicates Inflation Picture for the Fed” from The New York Times
- “How BRICS Became a Real Club and Why Others Want In” from The Washington Post
- “BRICS Ministers to Challenge US With More Members, Common Currency” from Bloomberg
- “What should the White House do to combat inflation? Experts weighed in with 12 ideas.” from The Washington Post
- “What the Inflation Reduction Act does and doesn’t do about rising prices” from NPR
- “Is the ‘blunt tool’ of monetary policy actually just a dull tool?” from Marketplace
- “Why Media & Tech Layoffs Are Skyrocketing” from Variety
- “The mysterious ad slump of 2022” from Vox
Got a question about the economy, business or technology for the hosts? Leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART or email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.