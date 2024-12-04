Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

A developing relationship with Africa  
Dec 4, 2024
Episode 1297

A developing relationship with Africa  

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The global race for critical minerals continues.

President Joe Biden today announced an additional $600 million investment in a rail project that will connect multiple African countries. It will increase U.S. access to important minerals like cobalt and copper. But will it be enough to counter China’s dominance over the critical minerals supply chain? We’ll get into it. Plus, why President-elect Donald Trump’s trade adviser pick is giving us serious deja vu. And, Dylan Bachelet, the “Jack Sparrow” of “The Great British Baking Show,” is making us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

