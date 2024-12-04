A developing relationship with Africa
President Joe Biden today announced an additional $600 million investment in a rail project that will connect multiple African countries. It will increase U.S. access to important minerals like cobalt and copper. But will it be enough to counter China’s dominance over the critical minerals supply chain? We’ll get into it. Plus, why President-elect Donald Trump’s trade adviser pick is giving us serious deja vu. And, Dylan Bachelet, the “Jack Sparrow” of “The Great British Baking Show,” is making us smile.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Biden in Africa pledges millions more for a rail project the US hopes will boost its influence there” from AP News
- “Biden Hopes Train Project in Angola Defines Africa Legacy” from The New York Times
- “Trump picks Peter Navarro as top trade advisor” from CNBC
- “Q&A With Dylan Bachelet of ‘Great British Baking Show’” from The New York Times
