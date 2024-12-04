A developing relationship with Africa  

President Joe Biden today announced an additional $600 million investment in a rail project that will connect multiple African countries. It will increase U.S. access to important minerals like cobalt and copper. But will it be enough to counter China’s dominance over the critical minerals supply chain? We’ll get into it. Plus, why President-elect Donald Trump’s trade adviser pick is giving us serious deja vu. And, Dylan Bachelet, the “Jack Sparrow” of “The Great British Baking Show,” is making us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If you haven’t made your gift to “Make Me Smart” yet, there’s still time! Make your donation here.