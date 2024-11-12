A crisis without a solution
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A new report estimates global damages from extreme weather events between 2014 and 2023 at about $2 trillion, roughly in line with the 2008 financial crisis. It comes as world leaders meet at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Cop29, under the shadow of President-elect Donald Trump’s promises to roll back environmental standards. We’ll get into what it all might mean for climate policy here at home. Plus, is economic growth abroad in Trump’s hands? Then, we’ll smile at Mattel’s mea culpa for a misprint on its new “Wicked” toys.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “‘Science is still science’: US still committed to climate fight despite Trump’s win, Podesta says at COP29” from Politico
- “A shadow ‘financial crisis’ has cost the world $2 trillion” from CNN
- “Rest of World’s Growth Is at Trump’s Mercy” from The Wall Street Journal
- “FDA to Finally Ban Controversial Ingredient in Popular Decongestants” from ScienceAlert
- “Mattel Apologizes for Porn Site Misprint on ‘Wicked’ Toy Packaging” from The Wall Street Journal
Got a question for the hosts about the election, Trump’s next presidency and the U.S. economy? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.