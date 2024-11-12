Trump's Second TermMy EconomyTricks of the TradeI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
A crisis without a solution
Nov 11, 2024
Episode 1282

A crisis without a solution

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
This year's United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP29, opened Monday in Azerbaijan. Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images
The cost of the climate crisis in the last decade is now about as much as the economic toll of the 2008 global financial meltdown.

A new report estimates global damages from extreme weather events between 2014 and 2023 at about $2 trillion, roughly in line with the 2008 financial crisis. It comes as world leaders meet at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Cop29, under the shadow of President-elect Donald Trump’s promises to roll back environmental standards. We’ll get into what it all might mean for climate policy here at home. Plus, is economic growth abroad in Trump’s hands? Then, we’ll smile at Mattel’s mea culpa for a misprint on its new “Wicked” toys.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Got a question for the hosts about the election, Trump’s next presidency and the U.S. economy? Email us at makemesmart@marketplace.org or leave us a voicemail at 508-U-B-SMART.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Kimberly Adams Host
Marissa Cabrera Senior Producer
Courtney Bergsieker Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:15 PM PST
19:30
3:54 PM PST
29:37
8:06 AM PST
8:50
2:57 AM PST
13:12
Nov 5, 2024
25:09
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
Oct 23, 2024
18:24
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
Trump's Second Term
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage