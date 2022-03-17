Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

A big day for the Federal Reserve
Mar 16, 2022
A big day for the Federal Reserve

Plus, best practices for sharing viral news.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates today for the first time in three years, and for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’re answering your questions about it. Plus, why gas prices are volatile, and how to avoid misinformation and disinformation coming out of Ukraine.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

