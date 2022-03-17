Invest in the nonprofit journalism that you rely on.
A big day for the Federal Reserve
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates today for the first time in three years, and for Whaddya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’re answering your questions about it. Plus, why gas prices are volatile, and how to avoid misinformation and disinformation coming out of Ukraine.
- The Price of Gas: Why It Goes Up and Down from The Balance
- The truth about gas prices and oil production from The Washington Post
- Biden demands faster drop in gas prices as oil tumbles from CNN
- Here’s what the Fed’s expected rate hike means for your wallet from CNBC
- How to spot false posts from Ukraine from BBC News
- UkraineFacts.org from the International Fact-Checking Network
- Fake Or Real? How To Self-Check The News And Get The Facts from NPR
