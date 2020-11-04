Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Your election stories
Episode 313
Nov 3, 2020

Your election stories

Vote! Then listen to this.

We asked you all for some dispatches from your Election Day, so we’re playing a few of our favorites for this quick episode. We’ll hear from election judges, first-time voters and comfort-foodies, and later we’ll talk about some music that’s keeping Molly Wood inspired on a stressful day.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

See you tomorrow!

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
