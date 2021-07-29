You can’t hide from Facebook
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Facebook earnings are out, and one our listeners is looking for a little clarity in how exactly the company keeps beating expectations and bringing in tens of billions every quarter. We’ll get into the nuances of ad targeting, locking down your profile and how we create our own filter bubbles. Plus, more answers to your questions about the Congressional Budget Office, Navy planes and unemployment benefits.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Did hiring pick up after states ended extra federal unemployment benefits?” from “Marketplace”
- “States that dropped $300 weekly unemployment benefits didn’t see hiring boost” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “This is how Facebook uses your data for ad targeting” from Recode
- “Facebook beats earnings expectations, but warns of significant growth slowdown” from CNBC
- Kai’s 2017 interview with then-CBO head Keith Hall
- “An Evaluation of CBO’s Past Revenue Projections” from the CBO
- “Americans are heading back to gyms as interest in at-home workouts wanes, Jefferies says” from CNBC
- “Peloton reveals the cost of its treadmill recall. Short answer: A lot” from Fortune
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.