You can’t hide from Facebook
Jul 28, 2021
Episode 484

Plus, more answers to your questions about the Congressional Budget Office, Navy planes and unemployment benefits.

Facebook earnings are out, and one our listeners is looking for a little clarity in how exactly the company keeps beating expectations and bringing in tens of billions every quarter. We’ll get into the nuances of ad targeting, locking down your profile and how we create our own filter bubbles. Plus, more answers to your questions about the Congressional Budget Office, Navy planes and unemployment benefits.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

None of us is as smart as all of us.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
