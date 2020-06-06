Yes, you can trust the jobs report
We were all surprised by this morning’s May jobs numbers, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t trust them. That’s a dangerous road to go down. On today’s show, we’ll pick apart how the Bureau of Labor Statistics does the numbers and the wonkiness behind the (forgive us) wonky numbers. Plus: revolt over comments from pubic officials in The New York Times and on Facebook.
- The May jobs report!
- This Paul Krugman thread and his apologetic follow-up.
- It’s worth digging into the actual BLS release too, if you’re interested.
- “Facebook employees said they were ‘caught in an abusive relationship’ with Trump as internal debates raged” in the Washington Post
- “The New York Times staff revolt over Tom Cotton’s op-ed, explained” in Vox
- “‘Black Lives Matter’: In giant yellow letters, D.C. mayor sends message to Trump” in the Washington Post
