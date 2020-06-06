Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Yes, you can trust the jobs report
Episode 208
Jun 5, 2020

Quoth Kai: "I can't imagine being in the Bureau of Labor Statistics right now."

We were all surprised by this morning’s May jobs numbers, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t trust them. That’s a dangerous road to go down. On today’s show, we’ll pick apart how the Bureau of Labor Statistics does the numbers and the wonkiness behind the (forgive us) wonky numbers. Plus: revolt over comments from pubic officials in The New York Times and on Facebook.

Here are some links to what we talked about today:

