DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

06/02/2017: Let's do the numbers — just how feasible are Trump's job promises?

This morning, we'll be getting the latest government data on the labor market. President Trump has promised to add 25 million new jobs over the next decade, but is that actually within the realm of possibility? Marketplace's Mitchell Hartman is here to crunch the numbers. Afterwards, we'll check out new data showing that renewables generated 10 percent of U.S. electricity in the first quarter of this year — well above expert forecasts. And finally, we'll hear from travel aficionado Mark Orlowski about ways you can solve your airline customer service problems. 

Listen to the episode
Download

From this Episode

Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

A lot happened while you slept. Marketplace Morning Report® host David Brancaccio explores the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make smart decisions. We've also launched a new series about how machines, robots and algorithms are increasingly entering the workforce. We're looking at what humans can do about it with a new journey to find robot-proof jobs. Read more here.