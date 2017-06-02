06/02/2017: Let's do the numbers — just how feasible are Trump's job promises?

This morning, we'll be getting the latest government data on the labor market. President Trump has promised to add 25 million new jobs over the next decade, but is that actually within the realm of possibility? Marketplace's Mitchell Hartman is here to crunch the numbers. Afterwards, we'll check out new data showing that renewables generated 10 percent of U.S. electricity in the first quarter of this year — well above expert forecasts. And finally, we'll hear from travel aficionado Mark Orlowski about ways you can solve your airline customer service problems.