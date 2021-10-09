Women are still losing jobs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
If you take away anything from the October jobs report, it should be this: More than a year and a half into the pandemic, women keep losing jobs. And it’s probably because we still haven’t figured out child care. Today, we’ll talk about some of the possible long-term effects of women leaving the workforce. Plus, Google and YouTube take big steps against climate deniers, and the “Bad Art Friend” drama is really all about Facebook. Then, a special guest surprises the hosts on Half Full/ Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “September jobs report shows unemployed are still struggling with child care and reluctant to return to low-paying jobs” from The Washington Post
- “White House Weighs Wide-Ranging Push for Crypto Oversight” from Bloomberg
- “Google, YouTube to prohibit ads and monetization on climate denial content” from Axios
- “Biden Signs Legislation to Compensate Victims of Mysterious “Havana Syndrome” from The New York Times
- “Who is the Bad Art Friend?” from The New York Times
- “The WhatsApp outage and its global economic implications” from “Marketplace Tech”
- “American Women Quarters Program”
- “USPS is trying out a new business, which could transform how millions access cash and pay bills” from The Washington Post
- “Fat Bear Week Crowns Its Winner” from CNN
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.